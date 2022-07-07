A large police presence responded to the incident on Bolton Old Road in Atherton at around 9.15pm on Wednesday July 6.

A male and female were taken to hospital and are receiving treatment.

A man and woman were left seriously injured

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 3439 06/07/22.