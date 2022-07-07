Two people left seriously injured following an attack at a Wigan borough home

Two people have been left with serious injuries after an armed man forced his way into their Wigan borough home.

By Sian Jones
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 1:51 pm

A large police presence responded to the incident on Bolton Old Road in Atherton at around 9.15pm on Wednesday July 6.

A male and female were taken to hospital and are receiving treatment.

Read More

Read More
Tributes pour in after it is revealed that Wigan borough rugby player died in ho...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A man and woman were left seriously injured

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 3439 06/07/22.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.