Car ablaze on guided busway proves problematic for firefighters
A car alight on the guided busway provided a headache for the firefighters sent to extinguish the flames.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
The abandoned vehicle was in a metal container alongside the busway and people living in the area reported the fire after seeing smoke.
But access proved to be difficult, with crews from Atherton fire station eventually getting to it via Hough Lane in Tyldesley and then having to work out how to get water here.
The blaze started at 12.40am on Monday and is believed to have been started deliberately.