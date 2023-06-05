News you can trust since 1853
Car ablaze on guided busway proves problematic for firefighters

A car alight on the guided busway provided a headache for the firefighters sent to extinguish the flames.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read

The abandoned vehicle was in a metal container alongside the busway and people living in the area reported the fire after seeing smoke.

But access proved to be difficult, with crews from Atherton fire station eventually getting to it via Hough Lane in Tyldesley and then having to work out how to get water here.

Firefighters had to access the guided busway from Hough Lane, TyldesleyFirefighters had to access the guided busway from Hough Lane, Tyldesley
Firefighters had to access the guided busway from Hough Lane, Tyldesley
The blaze started at 12.40am on Monday and is believed to have been started deliberately.