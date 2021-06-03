Car crashes into wall on Wigan road
The crash happened in Chorley Road, Standish, near the Boar's Head roundabout
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:33 pm
A car has crashed into a wall on a main road.
The smashed happened in Chorley Road, Standish, near the Boar's Head roundabout.
Pictures show the vehicle and wall badly damaged.
It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured.
