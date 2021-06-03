Car crashes into wall on Wigan road

The crash happened in Chorley Road, Standish, near the Boar's Head roundabout

By Ben Butler
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:33 pm

A car has crashed into a wall on a main road.

The smashed happened in Chorley Road, Standish, near the Boar's Head roundabout.

Pictures show the vehicle and wall badly damaged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The scene of the crash

It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers...