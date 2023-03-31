Car destroyed and houses damaged in early hours suspected arson attack in Wigan
An arson investigation has been launched by police after a car parked on a drive was engulfed in flames and caused damage to the homes either side.
Three fire crews from Wigan and Hindley were called to an address in Douglas Bank Drive, Springfield, at 3.30am on Friday March 31, after receiving reports that a Peugeot 208 was ablaze outside.
Firefighters using breathing apparatus and hose reals dealt with the incident within a matter of minutes, but the fire had by then destroyed the vehicle and also caused heat and smoke damage to the houses between which it had been left.
Afterwards officers carried out fire assessments at the homes nearby, including checking on and for smoke alarms, offered advice and said they would be returning to the street later in the day to carry out more inspections.
Wigan watch manager Paul Gibbons said: “The cause of the fire is at present unknown but we certainly aren’t ruling out deliberate ignition and so the police are involved.”
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.