Three fire crews from Wigan and Hindley were called to an address in Douglas Bank Drive, Springfield, at 3.30am on Friday March 31, after receiving reports that a Peugeot 208 was ablaze outside.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus and hose reals dealt with the incident within a matter of minutes, but the fire had by then destroyed the vehicle and also caused heat and smoke damage to the houses between which it had been left.

A general view of Douglas Bank Drive, Springfield, where a car burst into flames during the early hours

Afterwards officers carried out fire assessments at the homes nearby, including checking on and for smoke alarms, offered advice and said they would be returning to the street later in the day to carry out more inspections.

Wigan watch manager Paul Gibbons said: “The cause of the fire is at present unknown but we certainly aren’t ruling out deliberate ignition and so the police are involved.”

