Car destroyed by fire after thieves dump it on Wigan main road
A suspected stolen car went up in flames after thieves abandoned it on a main Wigan road.
By Charles Graham
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 7:56 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 7:57 am
The Toyota Tucson was already well ablaze when a Wigan fire crew arrived at the lay-by on Scot Lane, Beech Hill, shortly after midnight, on Wednesday April 6.
A passer-by had called the incident in and, with there being no occupants inside or outside the vehicle, it was suspected it was stolen and the matter was reported to the police.
Anyone with details should ring 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.