Friends of a Wigan man missing for three weeks make a fresh public appeal

The last confirmed sighting of 44-year-old Peter Curphey was on Wednesday March 16.

At the end of last month Greater Manchester Police officers issued an appeal on social media asking for public help in tracking him down or for the man himself to get in touch.

But so far searches for the man with links to the Marsh Green area have drawn a blank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing: Peter Curphey

Friends Emma Liptrot and Leanne tymon have taken it upon themselves to conduct searches, looking through fields and near canals.

Emma said: “We are all really worried about him. He's still not been seen since the middle of last month and his money is still in bank, which his auntie said is not like him at all.”

Peter is described as a white male, 6ft 2ins tall, of very slim build with short dark hair.

Police say that when he was last seen that day he was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, although Emma said he was wearing a long black coat and tracksuit pants.

He has a British bulldog tattoo on his back and more tattoos on his arms.

At the time of the first appeal, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Peter and want to make sure he is safe and well.”