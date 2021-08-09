Car destroyed in Wigan arson attack
Arsonists are suspected of destroying a car left on a Wigan street.
Locals told firefighters that the black BMW had been parked on Harvey Lane at Golborne for several days before it went up in flames at around 3am on Monday.
By the time a fire crew from Leigh had got to the scene, the vehicle was beyond saving.
A spokesman said: "Fortunately the car was parked away from homes and other vehicles at the end of road so there was no danger of the flames spreading to anything else.
"It certainly looks like deliberate ignition at this stage. The car didn't appear to belong to anyone on the road, having been parked there a couple of days ago. Maybe it belonged to someone who had been to the races - the course isn't so far away.
"Anyway the car was completely burnt out."
Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to ring the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
