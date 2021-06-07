Car overturns on M6 near Wigan

Two lanes were blocked following the incident which occurred this morning (June 7) on the M6 Southbound at J26 (Standish) and the M58 Orrell Interchange.

Traffic Officers from GMP, the North West Motorways Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene,

Highways England reported 45 minute delays on the approach to this incident, but has since said that all lanes have now reoepned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

Delays on M6