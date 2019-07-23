Car overturns on Wigan road after 'bee or wasp tried to sting van driver'

Emergency services were called to a crash involving three vehicles, which saw a car land on its roof.



The Nissan, a silver Ford Transit van and another van were in a collision at 11.55am on Tuesday on Pepper Lane in Standish.

A car landed on its roof

An eyewitness, who was cycling along Pepper Lane, went to help and saw a woman climbing out of the car through the window.

He phoned the emergency services and ordered people to keep away as he thought there was a fuel leak.

The witness said the driver of one of the vans claimed he had lost control when a wasp or bee had tried to sting him and driven onto the opposite side of the road.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said one woman was taken to hospital by ambulance, but no details of her injuries could be provided.

Firefighters from Hindley isolated the car's battery.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said no arrests had been made.