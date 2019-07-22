Billy Livesley murder: Killer gets life sentence with at least 17 years behind bars

The killer of father-to-be Billy Livesley has been given a life sentence for his murder, with a minimum term of 17 years.

David Connors, 26, was back in the dock at Manchester Crown Court this morning, one week after being convicted of murdering the 21-year-old on December 28.

Members of Connors' family were in the public gallery to see Judge Alan Conrad QC impose his sentence.

There were tears from Connors' relatives as the jail term was announced.

Billy Livesley's family were not present in court.

Connors, of Layton Street Caravan Park, on Layton Road, Preston, had denied committing murder, claiming he hit Billy with a metal bar on a car park on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, in self-defence.

But after more than three days of deliberations, the jury returned to the courtroom last week with its guilty verdict.

His brother Peter Connors, 32, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of both murder and manslaughter.

Also being sentenced today was Connors' cousin Jimmy Price, who pleaded guilty last month to perverting the course of justice.

Price, 22, formerly of Leaway, Ince, and now of The Broadwalk, in Otley, West Yorkshire, was the driver of a van used on the night Billy was killed, which was abandoned on Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, shortly afterwards.

He was jailed for 18 months.