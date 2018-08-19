Car pushes stationary vehicle into building

Police are investigating after a car pushed another vehicle into a building, badly damaging it.

Emergency services were called to the unusual incident on Chapel Street in Leigh at around 12.55am on Sunday.

They found a Mercedes had ploughed into a stationary Vauxhall Zafira parked on the street and pushed it through the front of a shop opposite the Three Crowns Hotel.

The force of the impact was so severe that the dangerous building inspector had to be called and a man living in the flat above the store led to safety by fire crews.

The Mercedes drove off from the scene and a police hunt for the driver is now under way.

Witnesses told the firefighters the car had been seen driving at high speed in the town centre shortly before the collision.

Crew manager Stuart Parr from Leigh fire station said: "The Mercedes was clearly travelling at speed and the other car was just parked up. The impact has pushed it into a building and it has compromised the structure quite badly.

"There was no-one at the scene but it was also clear to us that someone in the Mercedes had suffered injuries."

A fire engine and the tactical rescue unit from Leigh both attended the scene.