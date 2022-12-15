News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Car travelling on M6 in Wigan damaged after fire breaks out

Firefighters rushed to the M6 when a car set alight as it was being driven along the motorway.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 hours ago - 1 min read

The driver of the Ford Focus noticed it reacting differently and lights appearing on the dashboard, so pulled over on the southbound carriageway between junctions 26 for Orrell and 25 for Bryn.

Read More
Outbreak of group A strep confirmed at Wigan primary school
Hide Ad

As it stopped, a fire broke out in the car, causing extensive damage.

Firefighters from Wigan rushed to the M6 when the blaze broke out
Most Popular

Firefighters from Wigan were called at 12.30pm on Thursday to put out the blaze, which was thought to have been caused by an engine fault.

WiganOrrell