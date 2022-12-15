Car travelling on M6 in Wigan damaged after fire breaks out
Firefighters rushed to the M6 when a car set alight as it was being driven along the motorway.
By Gaynor Clarke
3 hours ago - 1 min read
The driver of the Ford Focus noticed it reacting differently and lights appearing on the dashboard, so pulled over on the southbound carriageway between junctions 26 for Orrell and 25 for Bryn.
As it stopped, a fire broke out in the car, causing extensive damage.
Firefighters from Wigan were called at 12.30pm on Thursday to put out the blaze, which was thought to have been caused by an engine fault.