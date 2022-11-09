Carpet and floor tile giant teams up with Wigan groups to support neighbours during Community Week

In line with the firm’s corporate Purpose Statement, “Together we strive to positively impact the world around us for generations to come,” it held its second Annual Community Week recently.Emma Thomas, senior HR advisor at Milliken, said: “Community Week at Milliken is our chance to bring people together.

"It’s an opportunity for people to work together, who may not ordinarily do so. It’s also our chance to build connections with our neighbours and community. Being able to help so many worthwhile causes is truly amazing.”Milliken teamed up with a wide variety of neighbouring organisations and devised plans with them to find out how staff could most help.

At One Vision Studios (a non-profit group that provides training courses for people with learning disabilities in all aspects of media production) Milliken volunteers helped with the refurbishment of the studio’s communal areas: a dramatic transformation that included new flooring.

The winning pupils from Beech Hill Primary School, Wigan, at Milliken's manufacturing plant and HQ.

Kevin Rosental, chief executive officer at One Vision Media, said: “Milliken have been in to One Vision with their lovely team, and they have certainly brought a ray of sunshine with them, our members loved chatting to them.

"They have totally transformed the once drab hallways by adding an array of colour to the walls and floors. Milliken you have done such a fabulous job, our Members and Staff absolutely love the new look.”Appley Bridge Community Association requested a grant to help them undertake conservation work to upgrade access to their meadows and enable more people to enjoy this area of outstanding beauty.

Milliken employees helped to harvest wildflowers and sow seeds, so they return next year, maintaining the wildlife habitat for years to come.

At Beech Hill Primary School – neighbours of Milliken’s carpet manufacturing plant and HQ - Milliken took teams from 11 different departments to the school.

Every department demonstrated, in an interactive way, what they do and the skills that are required. The children were also set a brief to design a new carpet tile collection, with the winning children earning a visit to the factory.Milliken provided carpet tiles and a team to install them at Empathy Northwest (a Wigan not-for-profit organisation where the most needy individuals, families, couples and children are offered therapeutic intervention).

During Community Week Milliken staff took part in litter picking sessions and the week was rounded off with a celebration for all those who took part.Kate Collier, marketing and communications manager at Milliken, who took part in Community Week, expands on the thinking behind the initiative.

She said: “We wanted to reach out during these difficult times to support and build connections with our local community.

"After the last few years of flux and challenges, building relationships has never felt more important.

"The initiatives we support benefit the physical and mental wellbeing of not only our partner organisations, but also our Associates.