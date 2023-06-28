News you can trust since 1853
Casualties cut from wreckage after car ends up in a ditch on major Wigan road

A fire crew used to cutting gear to rescue two people trapped in their vehicle following a crash on a major Wigan road.
By Sian Jones
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST

Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle collision after a car ended up in a ditch on Ashton Road in Billinge at 8.05am this morning (June 28).

The occupants suffered minor injuries and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital.

The scene of the crash which took place in FebruaryThe scene of the crash which took place in February
The scene of the crash which took place in February
The road remains open with police marshalling those trying to pass.

Its the second crash to take place on the road, known locally as the two-mile stretch, in a matter of months.

In February, a teenager was left fighting for his life after a red Ford Fiesta travelling in a southerly direction careered out of control and collided with a tree.

A 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were taken to hospital, with the boy suffering life-threatening injuries.

