Casualties cut from wreckage after car ends up in a ditch on major Wigan road
A fire crew used to cutting gear to rescue two people trapped in their vehicle following a crash on a major Wigan road.
By Sian Jones
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST
Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle collision after a car ended up in a ditch on Ashton Road in Billinge at 8.05am this morning (June 28).
The occupants suffered minor injuries and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital.
The road remains open with police marshalling those trying to pass.
Its the second crash to take place on the road, known locally as the two-mile stretch, in a matter of months.