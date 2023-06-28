Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle collision after a car ended up in a ditch on Ashton Road in Billinge at 8.05am this morning (June 28).

The occupants suffered minor injuries and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital.

The scene of the crash which took place in February

The road remains open with police marshalling those trying to pass.

Its the second crash to take place on the road, known locally as the two-mile stretch, in a matter of months.

In February, a teenager was left fighting for his life after a red Ford Fiesta travelling in a southerly direction careered out of control and collided with a tree.