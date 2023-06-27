Tributes pour in as 'beloved mum' named as woman killed after police pursuit in Wigan

Emergency services rushed to Bolton Road, Ashton, at around 3pm on Monday after a woman was hit by a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That car was involved in a collision with a vehicle not involved in the pursuit, which then hit a female pedestrian.

Kathleen Ann Kirby

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

She has now been named locally as Ashton mum and grandmother Kathleen Ann Kirby.

In a statement shared on Facebook by Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher, her family said: “Our hearts our broken forever as today we lost our beloved mum, nanna, sister, partner, aunty and best friend to so many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She took everyone under her wing, only ever seen the good in everyone. Kathleen would be there no matter what and was the rock of our family, she held everyone together with her strength and passion for life.

"She will never be forgotten and we will all make her proud in everything we do. Love you always and forever, mum, nanna, partner and sister, always in our hearts.”

Coun Fletcher said: “I was extremely saddened to hear of the devastating accident in our town yesterday afternoon and sad passing of much-loved local resident Kathleen. I would like to send my thoughts and prayers to Kathleen’s amazing family

"Without knowing the specifics of this incident, I cannot comment in detail, however I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response.“I would also like to highlight the heroic efforts of local Ashton residents and businesses, who instinctively offered help at the scene.“Going forward, with my thoughts and prayers currently with Kathleen’s family, I will be liaising with all relevant services to understand what happened and helping to firmly bring those responsible to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people paid their own tributes to Kathleen, as they responded to Coun Fletcher’s Facebook post with her family’s statement.

Karen Fishwick said: “She was such an amazing lady x thoughts to all the family x”

Jean Grimes said: “R.I.P Kathleen sincere condolences to all the family.”

Carol Withington said: “OMG I'm so sorry to be reading this, had no idea yesterday this would be Katie. What a terrible accident. My heart goes out to Katie's family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margot D'Arcy said: “Such a tragic loss. RIP Kathleen. My thoughts and prayers are with family.”

Rachel Calder Maloney said: “Absolutely devastating news! She was a beautiful lady who will be greatly missed. Sending my love to all the family xxx”

Ben Hughes said: “Very sad to hear this news and I hope the person responsible is brought to justice for this terrible loss. It won’t bring her back but maybe give the family some comfort. Thoughts and prayers for them.”