CCTV appeal following violent disorder last summer

Do you recognise any of these 49 people? We believe they could be from Blackburn, Bradford, Chester, Manchester, Merseyside, Ormskirk, Preston, Runcorn, Telford, Wigan and surrounding areas.

Detectives want to speak with them because it’s believed they could have information following the violent disorder in Merseyside last summer.

Although the appalling scenes of last year took place in Southport and Liverpool, we believe that many of the people involved live outside of Merseyside.

If you live outside of our force area, specifically in the communities listed above, please take the time to look at each person featured in the collages because you may know one or more of them and be able to provide us with vital information.

Similarly, if you recognise yourself in any of the pictures, come forward and let us know like other people have done over the past nine months.

Our investigation into the shocking disorder is ongoing and so far, 191 people have been arrested, with 151 charged and 132 sentenced to a combined 241 years and six months in prison.

These numbers are only going to go up as we continue to investigate, and we are determined to find every single person who took part.

Detective Inspector Paula Jones said: “I hope this latest appeal shows how we are still just as determined to find the people involved in the despicable disorder last summer.

“We continue to make arrests on a weekly basis and many of these people live outside of Merseyside. It’s believed that the people featured in our latest CCTV appeal could be from areas of Blackburn, Bradford, Chester, Manchester, Merseyside, Ormskirk, Preston, Runcorn, Telford, Wigan.

“If you live in any of these locations, or the surrounding areas, please take the time to have a look at the images and come forward if you recognise any of them.”

If you have any information, you can call 101 or DM @MerpolCC with reference 24000663787. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

