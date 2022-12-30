CCTV images released as police confirm last known sighting of missing man was at Wigan borough petrol station
Police searching for a missing man have released CCTV images showing the last confirmed sighting of him.
An appeal for help to find a 55-year-old man identified only as Peter was shared on social media by Greater Manchester Police on Thursday evening.
They said they were “becoming increasingly concerned about Peter and want to make sure he is safe and well”.
CCTV images of Peter have now been released by the police as they continue to search for him.
They show him at 7.38pm on Thursday at a Texaco garage on the A580 East Lancashire Road, in Mosley Common.
Police say Peter, who lives in Boothstown, is a white man, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short grey hair and a tattoo saying “Michelle” on the left side of his neck.
He was wearing a beanie hat when caught on CCTV, but he may not be wearing it now.
Anyone with information about Peter’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 7857 or 101.