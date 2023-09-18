Watch more videos on Shots!

“Hi, my name is Victoria, Luca's mummy. Forever Luca was established following the death of my son Luca on the April 14 2011, aged just three years and six months old, after a courageous 15-month battle against a highly aggressive stage 4 brain cancer called Medulloblastoma.

“Watching my little boy endure this cruelty was simply humbling as he bravely kept smiling through ninerounds of high-dose chemo followed by a peripheral blood stem cell transplant and constant procedures.

“Child Loss plunges you into darkness, destruction and into a chaos that is impossible to understand or imagine, until you've experienced it.

Luca and his mummy Victoria

“After Luca's death I felt fear, guilt, anger and heart wrenching pain that almost consumed me.

“Without the counselling support I finally managed to seek (three-plus years after his death) I really don't know how i would have survived.

I have now become a qualified bereavement counsellor myself, and from this Forever Luca was born to provide much needed support for the sadly many bereaved parents who are thrust into a world they don't choose or want.”

A fund-raising event is being held at Holland Hall, Up Holland, on November 18 from 6pm to 1am in aid of Forever Luca.

Our special Guest, via video-link, will be Champion Jockey Sir AP McCoy who has been a long-time supporter of the cause. Other attractions include a photo booth, bar and dancing till late and an exclusive raffle.