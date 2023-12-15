It aims to be a cut above the rest when a new axe-throwing venue opens in Wigan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Urban Axe launches in the town centre this weekend as bosses promise to bring something “fresh” to Wigan and something a bit more strenuous than darts!

The new venue, at the back of Morty’s Sports Bar and Kitchen on King Street, will feature two throwing lanes offering an experience for groups of up to 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers will be treated to a 75-minute experience for £15 per person, where they can throw axes at a target and aim for the highest score.

Sharp practice: axe-throwing is coming to Wigan

Not only can people enjoy the fun activity, but the venue will also provide expert instructors who will guide participants.

They will teach proper axe-throwing techniques and ensure safety instructions are followed throughout the experience.

The venue is owned by MPP Hospitality LTD which operates four local bars in Wigan.

Morty's Sports Bar and Kitchen in Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Khokhar, marketing and events manager, said: “This is an alternative to your standard leisure activities, it is quite physical and it’s a good laugh.

“It’s something that isn’t being done in Wigan at the moment. So it should be something fresh.

“When you think of the town centre, you think of barber shops, pie shops and gambling shops and that’s about all. There isn’t a real offering in terms of entertainment value.

“City venues are trading up and town venues seem to be trading down since Covid-19. So we are just trying to break that mould a little bit and give people a reason to step inside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is hoping to eventually expand the venue to include virtual golf and dart competitions.

Urban Axe will also create around six jobs in the area.

The sports bar is open six days a week, 5pm till midnight, and midday till 3am on the weekends.

Cocktails and a brand-new street food menu will be offered to keep participants fuelled and refreshed.

The sport of axe throwing has grown in popularity in recent years, with Manchester and Liverpool among cities with venues.