Christmas comes early as charity donation platform easyfundraising announces £50m milestone

easyfundraising has reached the huge milestone of donating £50m to charities and good causes across the UK – all through people choosing to do their online shopping via their website or app.

The milestone figure was reached with the help of sales made on Black Friday November 24. It is the total that has been raised since the platform was started in 2007, with the amount donated to good causes increasing year-on-year. In this time over two million users have raised donations for good causes, every time they shop online.

So far in 2023, over 43,000 causes – many grassroots and local charities - have been helped by the platform, all at no extra cost to the user.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “Christmas has come early for us here at easyfundraising. We are so excited to be announcing this incredible £50 million milestone. Our team are all delighted and it shows how all those small, individual donations really do add up.

“The run up to Black Friday and sales made during the week is always a busy time for us as Christmas shoppers use the platform for their online purchases. Thanks to our supporters and the retailers they shop with, tens of thousands of good causes are benefitting from these donations at a time when they need it more than ever due to the cost-of-living crisis”.

PTA groups and schools are some of the biggest beneficiaries, with a whopping £15,458,136 being donated via easyfundraising. Louise Lilley, Chair of St John’s CE Primary School PTA in Birmingham says: “Once people start to use easyfundraising, they are amazed at how easy it is and how quickly those small donations add up to large amounts of money.”

There have been incredible amounts donated to causes over the past 15 years, with sports and teams receiving £7,239,286, and animal and wildlife groups receiving £4,073,673.

To celebrate this amazing milestone, easyfundraising is asking supporters and cause admins why they love their cause for a chance to win a £50 donation. The competition will run until 31st December and 50 causes will win £50 each.

As over two million easyfundraising users know, donating to your favourite charity or good cause is simple and easy: all you need to do is go to the easyfundraising website, choose a cause to support, and then start your shopping through the platform.

You can raise donations for your chosen cause whenever you shop with any of the 8,000 brands on the platform. It doesn’t cost you any extra, the brand you shop with will donate a percentage of your shopping basket total to your selected good cause each time you shop.