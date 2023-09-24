Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shawcross Care Home, on Bolton Road, Ashton, is hosting the event on Wednesday September 27 at 11am.

Couns Jenny Bullen, Andrew Bullen, Danny Fletcher, Scarlett Myler and Pat Draper will be in attendance along with members of St Luke's Church and Mrs Mac's Sweet Occasions.

Chef Wayne Woolman and resident Joyce Wardle have been busy baking for Macmillan