Community invited to Wigan care home's Macmillan coffee morning
A Wigan care home will be holding a community coffee morning on Wednesday September 27 at 11am to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Shawcross Care Home, on Bolton Road, Ashton, is hosting the event on Wednesday September 27 at 11am.
Couns Jenny Bullen, Andrew Bullen, Danny Fletcher, Scarlett Myler and Pat Draper will be in attendance along with members of St Luke's Church and Mrs Mac's Sweet Occasions.
Chef Wayne Woolman has been helping residents practise and perfect their bakes for the event and community members are warmly invited to join residents and the team at the home for a cuppa and chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes and treats.