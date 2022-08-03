Concern for missing Wigan Infirmary worker who may have caught train to Glasgow

Police are searching for a man who has not been seen since finishing work at Wigan Infirmary.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 8:25 am

The man, identified only as Mohamud, left the hospital at 8pm on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Mohamud from Wigan and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Police believe Mohamud may have caught a train to Glasgow

"Mohamud finished his shift at Wigan Hospital and did not return to work the next day. Officers believe Mohamud got on the 10.27 train at Wigan station which goes to Glasgow.”

He is described as a black male, with a buzzcut hairstyle and a thick black beard. He is between 5ft 7in and 6ft tall, of a slim build and has broad shoulders.

Police say he was wearing a grey, zipped, hooded top, with a bright blue scrubs-style T-shirt, dark blue baggy trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1135 of August 1.

