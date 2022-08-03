Nine-month delay for man who has already waited a year for burglary and arson threat trial

The long wait goes on for a young man accused of burglary and threatening to burn down a Wigan couple’s house two years ago.

Nathan Massey, 23, was due to appear in the dock for a trial at Bolton Crown Court on Monday – a hearing that was scheduled 12 months ago.

But the case has now been delayed by another nine months and will not take place until May 16, 2023.

It relates to accusations that Massey said he would torch Lyndsey and David Swann’s home and burgled a property on Sycamore Avenue, Beech Hill, on July 7, 2020.

He was also charged with being in possession of a machete on Shaftsbury Street, also in Beech Hill, three days later.

Massey, of Findlay Street, Leigh, pleaded not guilty to all of the offences at an earlier court hearing.

He has been remanded on bail until the trial at Bolton Crown Court.