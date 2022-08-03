Nine-month delay for man who has already waited a year for burglary and arson threat trial

Nathan Massey, 23, was due to appear in the dock for a trial at Bolton Crown Court on Monday – a hearing that was scheduled 12 months ago.

But the case has now been delayed by another nine months and will not take place until May 16, 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Crown Court

It relates to accusations that Massey said he would torch Lyndsey and David Swann’s home and burgled a property on Sycamore Avenue, Beech Hill, on July 7, 2020.

He was also charged with being in possession of a machete on Shaftsbury Street, also in Beech Hill, three days later.

Massey, of Findlay Street, Leigh, pleaded not guilty to all of the offences at an earlier court hearing.