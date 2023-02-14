Concerns for man with Haydock connections who hasn't been seen for nine days

Daniel Kay was last seen visiting a relative's property in the Thatto Heath area of St Helens on Sunday February 5, and Merseyside Police say that extensive inquiries have been made since to find him.

He is described as 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with shaven mousy-coloured hair, blue eyes and a goatee beard.

There hasn't been a sighting of Daniel Kay since February 5

When last seen he was wearing grey Berghaus tracksuit, Nike trainers and black mountainex cap.

Daniel is known to visit areas in Haydock, St Helens, Thatto Heath and Widnes.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police via its form https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/