Concerns grow for missing Wigan man
Wigan police are becoming “increasingly concerned” about the whereabouts of a missing Wigan man.
Evan Wilson is missing from his home in Hindley.
Officers want to make sure that the 26-year-old is safe and well.
Anyone with information about Evan’s whereabouts should contact the police on 101 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0001648/24.