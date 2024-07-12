Concerns grow for missing Wigan man

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Jul 2024
Wigan police are becoming “increasingly concerned” about the whereabouts of a missing Wigan man.

Evan Wilson is missing from his home in Hindley.

Officers want to make sure that the 26-year-old is safe and well.

Anyone with information about Evan’s whereabouts should contact the police on 101 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0001648/24.

