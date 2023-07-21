News you can trust since 1853
Coroner's search for next of kin after elderly woman's death in Wigan

A coroner has appealed for help to find the next of kin of an elderly woman who has died.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Jul 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read

Barbara Johnson, 82, of Coronation Walk, Billinge, died at home on Sunday and there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

The coroner for Sefton, Knowsley and St Helens is now asking for help to find her next of kin.

Barbara Johnson lived on Coronation Walk in Billinge
Anyone who can help the coroner identify or trace any potential next of kin is asked to call call 0151 934 2399 or email [email protected]

