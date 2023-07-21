Wigan firefighter receives £48k in compensation after being hit by a van while cycling

The 36-year-old from Wigan was cycling along Atherton Road, Hindley, in June 2021 when he was hit by a van travelling in the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision knocked him off his bike, causing him to go over the bonnet of the van before he landed on the ground.

The FBU member, who was taken to Wigan Infirmary, suffered a fracture to his right knee and a soft tissue injury to his right ankle.

The incident forced him to take four-and-a-half months off work and left him unable to do the things he enjoyed, including snowboarding and cycling.

His recovery programme involved several physical treatments focusing on his knee injury. These consisted of initial avoidance of weight bearing on the right leg for around six weeks, using a cricket splint and then a brace, followed by physiotherapy, home exercises and rehabilitation.

Two years later, his physical injuries have healed well, meaning he can participate fully in snowboarding and cycling, but he still experiences anxiety when riding his bike to and from work.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The incident has made me feel more nervous about going out and about on my bike. I’m now a lot more wary about vehicles on the road.”

Helen Templeton, a senior lawyer at Thompsons Solicitors’ Liverpool office, said: “This has been a very distressing episode for our client, in terms of the physical injuries he sustained and the ongoing anxiety he experiences going back onto the roads.

"He still encounters some minor discomfort in his knee, but the long-term outlook is optimistic in terms of his physical health.

“I'm pleased that we could secure a positive outcome for him so he can move on with his life.”

