Knives, alcohol and drugs were among the items seized from people going to Wigan’s criminal court in the past 12 months, it can be revealed.

A total of 1,304 items were taken from people entering Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court from December 2023 to November 2024, according to the result of a request made to the Ministry of Justice using the Freedom of Information Act.

This ranged from clearly prohibited goods such as weapons, drugs and alcohol to seemingly innocuous items like umbrellas, cutlery and motorcycle helmets.

Bag checks are carried out when people arrive at the building on Darlington Street and a knife arch and metal detectors are used to check for any item which could be used as a weapon.

This applies to everyone attending the courthouse, including defendants, witnesses, legal professionals and journalists.

Any item found which could be considered to be an illegal weapon is reported to the police by court staff.

The information shows that from the 1,304 items seized during the 12 months, the most common was glass bottles, of which there were 691.

Knives were found 19 times – one of which had a blade over three inches long – while there were 25 seizures of items listed as “other blades”.

No genuine or replica firearms were recovered, but there was one item found which was described as “firearm (other)”.

A total of 154 tools were found, along with 28 items of cutlery and 78 sharps.

Drugs were found on 29 occasions, alcohol was seized 85 times and other liquids were found 12 times.

There was also one incident of protest materials being found, one large umbrella was recovered and nine motorcycle helmets were seized from people at the court.

The remaining 171 items found were simply listed as “other” in the information provided.

A HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: “The safety and security of all court users and staff is our top priority, which is why we have strict safety measures in place across all our courts and tribunals – including the confiscation of items that have the potential to cause harm to the people.”