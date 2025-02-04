A teenager has denied committing a series of violent crimes in Wigan.

The 17-year-old from Bury, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough magistrates charged with robbing one male, trying to rob two others and throttling one of them.

All the offences were alleged to have taken place in Wigan on November 12 and on each occasion, the accused was trying to steal mobile phones.

The boy, who pleaded guilty to all four charges, was remanded on conditional bail until February 26 when he will stand before Tameside justices.