Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young man has made his first appearance before a judge to face a charge of murdering a Wigan borough mechanic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Gomm, 44, from Tyldesley, died in hospital on Tuesday December 17 after being assaulted in Boothstown two days earlier.

Jack Naylor, 22, of Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, has since been charged with murder, as well as two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, a racially aggravated public order offence and domestic assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square, Naylor was remanded into custody until a pre-trial preparation hearing takes place on January 24.

Tom Gomm, whose tragic death sparked a murder inquiry

He has yet to enter any pleas to the charges against him but a provisional trial start date of June 9 2025 has nonetheless been scheduled.

Tom, who was a mechanic, engineer and motorcycle enthusiast, is alleged to have been attacked on Irvine Avenue at around 8.15pm on December 15.

He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but medics were unable to save him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes were later paid to Tom on social media, where he was described as a “true gentleman”.

And his sister Rowan later set up a GoFundMe appeal in the hope that help can be given in covering the funeral costs. So far £3,460 has been raised.