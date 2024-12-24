22-year-old stands before judge charged with Wigan borough man's murder
Tom Gomm, 44, from Tyldesley, died in hospital on Tuesday December 17 after being assaulted in Boothstown two days earlier.
Jack Naylor, 22, of Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, has since been charged with murder, as well as two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, a racially aggravated public order offence and domestic assault.
Appearing at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square, Naylor was remanded into custody until a pre-trial preparation hearing takes place on January 24.
He has yet to enter any pleas to the charges against him but a provisional trial start date of June 9 2025 has nonetheless been scheduled.
Tom, who was a mechanic, engineer and motorcycle enthusiast, is alleged to have been attacked on Irvine Avenue at around 8.15pm on December 15.
He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but medics were unable to save him.
Tributes were later paid to Tom on social media, where he was described as a “true gentleman”.
And his sister Rowan later set up a GoFundMe appeal in the hope that help can be given in covering the funeral costs. So far £3,460 has been raised.