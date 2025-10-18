A 44-year-old Leigh man is accused of peddling 8 different illegal substances
A Leigh man is charged with dealing no fewer than eight different class A and B drugs.
Anthony Massey, 44, of Woburn Avenue, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court to face possing the following banned drugs, some of which are psychedelic and others psychoactive with intent to supply them: Alpha PiHP, DMT, MEO DMT cocaine, Psilocin, cannabis, MDEA and CB on October 14 2022.
He was granted unconditional bail until first appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 13.