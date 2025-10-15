A dishonest member of staff at a Wigan butcher's has admitted to stealing meat from it
Emma Johnson, 40, of Hutton Street, Standish, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to squirrelling away meat products from J McRobb's on Standish Market Street between April 1 and June 19 last year.
The value of goods stolen during these breaches of trust is not known, the court was told.
The case was adjourned for the preparation of reports and Johnson was released on unconditional bail until sentencing takes place on January 22.