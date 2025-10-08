Drug dealer Jamie Ashcroft was sent to prison for four and a half years

Jamie Ashcroft, 25, of Chapel Street, had previously appeared at Bolton Crown Court to admit to supplying cocaine and cannabis as well as cocaine possession.

Returning for sentence, he was handed a 54-month custodial term.

Jade Watkins-Wilson, 37, of Keble Grove in Leigh, had admitted to the same offences and was given a two-year prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

She must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

The judge ordered that their drugs and associated paraphernalia be forfeited for destruction.

Charges against both of them of possessing criminal property - namely a quantity of cash - were allowed to lie on file.