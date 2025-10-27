A Wigan borough 41-year-old is awaiting his fate after admitting he launched a serious assault.

Philip Turner, of Cameron Street in Leigh, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to causing a named male grievous bodily harm in an attack in Leigh on June 27 this year.

A more serious charge of intending to cause his victim GBH was allowed to lie on file by the judge, as was possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete, on the same occasion.

No sentencing date has yet been set but the case will be back in court on November 3 for a mention.