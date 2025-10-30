A serial Wigan thief who stole from stores on 10 occasions is given a suspended prison sentence
Scott Darbyshire, 36, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the theft of food on several occasions, along with bike accessories and hair straighteners.
The 10 thefts happened at several shops, including the Asda filling station in Billinge and Next and Evans Cycles on Robin Retail Park, between February and April. He was given a 12-week custodial term but it was suspended for 18 months.
The bench also ordered him to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work.