A serial Wigan thief who stole from stores on 10 occasions is given a suspended prison sentence

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Oct 2025, 04:55 GMT
Petty crime - Top 10 'small crimes' broken by Brits
A homeless man who stole from shops 10 times has been spared an immediate spell behind bars.

Scott Darbyshire, 36, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the theft of food on several occasions, along with bike accessories and hair straighteners.

The 10 thefts happened at several shops, including the Asda filling station in Billinge and Next and Evans Cycles on Robin Retail Park, between February and April. He was given a 12-week custodial term but it was suspended for 18 months.

The bench also ordered him to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice