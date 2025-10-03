A Wigan 39-year-old found with a machete in his home is beginning a prison sentence
A jail sentence has been imposed on a Wigan man found with a machete in his house.
Manchester justices said that only a four-month custodial sentence could be justified because 39-year-old David Murphy had previously shown a flagrant disregard for people and property.
However they did say that he would have been given six months behind bars if he had not admitted to the crime.
The hearing was told that the deadly weapon was discovered at his Warrington Road flat on September 26.