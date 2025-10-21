A Wigan man has been given a suspended prison sentence after being convicted of being abusive in a relationship.

Anthony Adewoyin, 60, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, engaged in behaviour that was controlling or coercive between January 1, 2019 and February 28, 2024, which included physical and verbal abuse and controlling the heating, wi-fi, television and finances.

He had denied the offence, but was found guilty after a trial.

Manchester magistrates have now imposed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, along with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and a five-year restraining order.

He must pay £200 prosecution costs and a £187 surcharge.