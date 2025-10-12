A Wigan 38-year-old has been accused of racially aggravated assault, threatening the same man with a knife and damaging his car.

Kristopher Brownbill, of McEllen Road, Abram, appeared before borough justices to face a charge of menacing a named male near his home with a blade, racially aggravated common assault and criminal damage to a vehicle, all on January 31 last year.

He was granted unconditional bail until making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 7.

No pleas have yet been entered.