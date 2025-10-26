A Wigan man has been sentenced for a public order offence after a strangulation charge was dismissed

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Oct 2025, 18:00 GMT
A Wigan man accused of strangling a woman has been cleared.

Neil Fairhurst, 41, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, was alleged to have attacked the woman between January 1 and May 10, but the charge was dismissed when no evidence was offered.

He pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on May 10 and was given a 12-month conditional discharge by Manchester magistrates.

Fairhurst was told to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.

