A Wigan 37-year-old has denied committing a series of motoring offences.
Cavan Kelly, of Pinewood Crescent, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to enter not guilty pleas to carelessly driving a black Mercedes B class car on the M62 and M18 in East Yorkshire and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on September 24 last year as well as failing to provide a specimen to police in Wigan on September 13 2024.
However he has admitted to failing to stop for police in East Yorkshire.
Kelly was remanded on unconditional bail until he stands before Tameside magistrates on October 29.