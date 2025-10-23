A Wigan 37-year-old has denied committing a series of motoring offences.

Cavan Kelly, of Pinewood Crescent, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to enter not guilty pleas to carelessly driving a black Mercedes B class car on the M62 and M18 in East Yorkshire and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on September 24 last year as well as failing to provide a specimen to police in Wigan on September 13 2024.