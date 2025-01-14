Abuser changes pleas: Wigan man admits to stalking and attack
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan 44-year-old has finally admitted to stalking and attacking a woman.
John Unsworth, of Windermere Road, Ince, had initially denied stalking a named female between March 28 and May 1 last year and to assaulting her by beating on the first of those dates.
But at his latest appearance before magistrates, he changed his pleas to guilty.
The hearing was told that he repeatedly turned up at his victim's address, shouting and swearing at her. He was put on a nine-month alcohol treatment programme and ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £321 must also be paid.