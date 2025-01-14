Abuser changes pleas: Wigan man admits to stalking and attack

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan 44-year-old has finally admitted to stalking and attacking a woman.

John Unsworth, of Windermere Road, Ince, had initially denied stalking a named female between March 28 and May 1 last year and to assaulting her by beating on the first of those dates.

But at his latest appearance before magistrates, he changed his pleas to guilty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hearing was told that he repeatedly turned up at his victim's address, shouting and swearing at her. He was put on a nine-month alcohol treatment programme and ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £321 must also be paid.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice