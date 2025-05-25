Aggravated vehicle-taking charge brought against Wigan 23-year-old
A young Wigan man has been accused of aggravated vehicle-taking.
Lewis Grady, 23, of Lime Grove, Hindley Green, appeared before Manchester justices to face the single charge alleging that he allowed himself to be taken a Mercedes that had been unlawfully taken without the owner's consent in Blackpool and that during this period the vehicle was driven dangerously on the M61 on September 17 2022.
No plea was recorded and the defendant was released on unconditional bail until a further hearing on February 26 next year.