A young Wigan man has been accused of aggravated vehicle-taking.

Lewis Grady, 23, of Lime Grove, Hindley Green, appeared before Manchester justices to face the single charge alleging that he allowed himself to be taken a Mercedes that had been unlawfully taken without the owner's consent in Blackpool and that during this period the vehicle was driven dangerously on the M61 on September 17 2022.