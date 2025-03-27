A banned Wigan borough motorist who admitted to being at the wheel of a car bearing fake plates on New Year's Day has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Morecroft, 40, of Fisher Close in Leigh, had appeared before local magistrates to admit to driving a vehicle through Scholes while disqualified and having no insurance on January 1 and that he fraudulently used a registration mark.

Returning for sentence, he was given an eight-week custodial term but it was suspended for two years.

Community elements of his punishment include 20 days of rehabilitation activities and abstaining from alcohol for 90 days.