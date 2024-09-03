Arrest warrant issued for Wigan car parts theft suspect
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are searching for a Wigan 52-year-old accused of stealing thousands of pounds worth of car parts.
Ronald Campbell, of Rose Hill Avenue, Pemberton, had been due to appear before borough magistrates charged with stealing a bumper, bonnet and headlights valued at £7,900 from WRPS Group in Horwich between October 4 and 5 last year.
But he failed to turn up for the hearing so the bench issued an arrest warrant.