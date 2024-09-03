Arrest warrant issued for Wigan car parts theft suspect

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Police are searching for a Wigan 52-year-old accused of stealing thousands of pounds worth of car parts.

Ronald Campbell, of Rose Hill Avenue, Pemberton, had been due to appear before borough magistrates charged with stealing a bumper, bonnet and headlights valued at £7,900 from WRPS Group in Horwich between October 4 and 5 last year.

But he failed to turn up for the hearing so the bench issued an arrest warrant.