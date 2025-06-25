Atherton 47-year-old denies seven and a half years of domestic abuse

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST

A Wigan borough man has denied domestically abusing a partner for seven and a half years.

Lee Howarth, 47, of North Croft, Atherton, appeared before Manchester justices to face a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named female between December 2015 and July 2023, the allegation being that during that time he monitored her behaviour and isolated her.

He entered a not guilty plea to this accusation and another that he assaulted the woman by beating on June 30 2023.

A Manchester Crown Court trial date has been set for October 15, before which Howarth has been granted conditional bail.

