A Wigan borough woman who committed motoring offences and was found armed with a knife has been spared an immediate spell behind bars.

Rebecca Dunne, 37, of Elmfield Avenue, Atherton, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' court to admit having a lockable folding knife on the East Lancs Road on October 4 - the same day she was also caught driving a Toyota Avensis on Greenfold Way without a licence or insurance.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence but it was suspended for two years.

Dunne must, however, complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, has had six endorsement points put on her drivers' licence and she has £239 to pay to the courts and victim services.