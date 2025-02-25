A Wigan borough 43-year-old who admitted twice contacting a woman in contravention of a restraining order is now behind bars.

Neil Roberts, of Hill Crescent, Atherton, had previously been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court for four order breaches plus offences of stalking and causing the same named female actual bodily harm.

But at a previous hearing he admitted to flouting on two occasions the order imposed by magistrates in September 23 and it was agreed that the other charges would lie on file, meaning he has not been found or pleaded guilty to those offences but neither has he been cleared of them.