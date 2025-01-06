Baby death: Wigan man charged over fatal crash
And a Wigan man has been charged with causing the tot’s death as well as drink and drug-driving.
Sophia Kelemen was injured in a collision in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on Thursday January 2.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed Sophia was initially taken to hospital but died of her injuries the following day.
The force said the collision happened on the ground floor of the car park and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
It said: "Flaviu Naghi, aged 33, from Wigan, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance.
"He appeared at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Saturday January 4, where he was further remanded to appear before Swansea Crown Court on February 7.
"He was also arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and drug-driving and has been released on bail for these offences.
"This is a tragic incident and is a live investigation. We ask that you do not speculate the circumstances."
Police said Sophia's family were being supported by specialist officers.
The youngster’s loved ones are from Romania and a family friend called Simona has set up a GoFundMe page to help speed up her repatriation to eastern Europe and a target of £6.670 has been set.
The page is written in Romanian but Simona writes: “Recently my friend's daughter, little Sophia, aged six months, suffered an accident.
"A seemingly ordinary and beautiful day turned into a nightmare for her and her parents. A vehicle inadvertently hit the stroller in which little Sophia was in in a parking lot.
"The little girl arrived at the hospital with a broken pelvis and blood on the brain.
"Despite the doctors' efforts, Sophia could not cope with the impact, the operation, anesthesia, blood on the brain and all the injuries were too much for her fragile heart, which finally gave out.
"We want to be with the young parents now and support them in our prayers but also financially.
"For Sophia's repatriation they need £6,670. Every penny counts, and with your help, Sophia will get home to Romania faster.”