Ban-flouting bad Wigan driver spared jail
Lewis Critchley, 24, of The Green, Pemberton, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to carelessly driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Ellesmere Road, Pemberton, on September 8 last year and doing so without a licence or insurance, having taken cocaine and being over the drink-drive limit too.
He also pleaded guilty to taking a car without the owner's consent. driving while disqualified and without insurance on April 4 this year.
In total he was given a 20-week prison sentence by magistrates but it was suspended for 18 months.
He was also further banned from driving for three years and ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and abstain from alcohol for 120 days.
The court was told that there was a "real prospect of rehabilitation."