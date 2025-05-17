A young Wigan motorist who admitted to a string of motoring offences including driving while banned and under the influence of drink and drugs, has been spared an immediate road ban.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Critchley, 24, of The Green, Pemberton, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to carelessly driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Ellesmere Road, Pemberton, on September 8 last year and doing so without a licence or insurance, having taken cocaine and being over the drink-drive limit too.

He also pleaded guilty to taking a car without the owner's consent. driving while disqualified and without insurance on April 4 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total he was given a 20-week prison sentence by magistrates but it was suspended for 18 months.

Motorist Lewis Critchley failed both drink and drug-driving tests

He was also further banned from driving for three years and ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and abstain from alcohol for 120 days.

The court was told that there was a "real prospect of rehabilitation."