Banned Wigan motorist caught drug-driving again
In April Martin Choppen was disqualified from driving for 16 months after being caught in his Volkswagen Tiguan after snorting court the previous August.
Now he has returned to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead to driving while banned and doing so, this time while under the influence of two illegal substances.
The bench heard the 45-year-old was stopped in the same vehicle as last time by police near his home on Bank Street, Platt Bridge, on November.
He pleaded guilty to driving while banned and having no insurance as well as driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.
He was released on unconditional bail until he returns to the same court for sentencing on February 7.