Banned Wigan motorist caught drug-driving again

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
A Wigan man who was banned from the road for drug-driving earlier this year got behind the wheel when high on cocaine and cannabis, a court heard.

In April Martin Choppen was disqualified from driving for 16 months after being caught in his Volkswagen Tiguan after snorting court the previous August.

Now he has returned to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead to driving while banned and doing so, this time while under the influence of two illegal substances.

The bench heard the 45-year-old was stopped in the same vehicle as last time by police near his home on Bank Street, Platt Bridge, on November.

Banned driver Martin Choppen was this time found to be over the limit for both cocaine and cannabis when police stopped his Volkswagen Tiguan again

He pleaded guilty to driving while banned and having no insurance as well as driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.

He was released on unconditional bail until he returns to the same court for sentencing on February 7.

